DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a suspect opened fire into a crowd of people near Oak Cliff Saturday night.
Around 10:20 p.m. July 20, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Spelt Lane.
Upon their arrival, officers met with a victim that stated he was grazed by a bullet by an unknown suspect. He told police the suspect opened fire into a crowd of people.
Another victim was shot in the eye and was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
This is an on-going investigation.
