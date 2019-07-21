EL PASO, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Texas are looking for a 29-year-old mother who hasn’t been seen since going on a date last weekend.
El Paso police issued a missing person alert late Thursday describing Erika Andrea Gaytan as “endangered.”
The young mother was last seen on the evening of July 13 or early morning July 14 in El Paso. She was wearing a white dress.
Gaytan’s family says it’s not like her to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind. Her son’s father says Gaytan is a really good mother and would always have her phone on her.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and has a piercing on her bottom lip.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.
