DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cyclist was killed Monday evening after being struck by a DCTA train in Denton.
Denton Police said it happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Brinker Rd.
The man who was on the bike was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
DCTA explained an A-train was heading southbound when they collision occurred at Brinker Road north of DCTA’s MedPark station.
The cyclist was traveling southbound on the A-train Rail Trail that runs alongside the commuter rail.
The crossing arms were down before the collision.
The two passengers on that train were removed from the train car.
A bus bridge was put in place between DCTA’s MedPark and Downtown Denton Transit Center stations
The A-train was traveling at an estimated 40-miles per hour and went into standard emergency breaking procedure (applied maximum breaking effort and train horn blown) before time of collision, DCTA explained.
You must log in to post a comment.