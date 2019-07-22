  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cyclist was killed Monday evening after being struck by a DCTA train in Denton.

Denton Police said it happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Brinker Rd.

The man who was on the bike was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

DCTA explained an A-train was heading southbound when they collision occurred at Brinker Road north of DCTA’s MedPark station.

The cyclist was traveling southbound on the A-train Rail Trail that runs alongside the commuter rail.

The crossing arms were down before the collision.

The two passengers on that train were removed from the train car.
A bus bridge was put in place between DCTA’s MedPark and Downtown Denton Transit Center stations

The A-train was traveling at an estimated 40-miles per hour and went into standard emergency breaking procedure (applied maximum breaking effort and train horn blown) before time of collision, DCTA explained.

