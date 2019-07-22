Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who shot a male in the head Monday afternoon.
Around 2:51 p.m. July 22, officers were dispatched to 5505 Plum Grove Ln. regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, they discovered one person was shot.
During their initial investigation, it was revealed that two adult males became involved in a disturbance. During the disturbance one of the males fired a gun striking the other male.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue with a gunshot wound to the head area. He is in critical condition.
The suspect is still at large and this is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.