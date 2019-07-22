DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas summer camp is making sure their program boosts the confidence of students as they go back to school this fall.
Hundred of local children fill a southern Oak Cliff gymnasium as part of Youth World, a summer camp that aims to help families with economic and social struggles.
For two decades, creator of Youth World Darla Shirley has found a way to ensure underprivileged children get a new pair of shoes for the back-to-school season — her annual shoe giveaway.
“We know every kid has a God-given place in this world,” Shirley said. “Let’s help them find it.”
Shirley prides Youth World for keeping kids soles comfy as well as letting them know they are valued.
“I want every kid to know, ‘I they belong here. I have a place in this world,’ and I want them to think big thoughts about themselves and their future,” she said.
Shirley works to make sure that summer camp for these children is a tradition — not an exception — just like getting new shoes.
