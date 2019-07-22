



A Dallas County jury will resume deliberations Monday morning in the aggravated assault retrial for former Mesquite officer Derick Wiley.

The jury will decide if Wiley’s shooting of Lyndo Jones in November 2017 was justified after the first trial ended with a hung jury.

Wiley took the witness stand on Thursday where he detailed his account of what happened when he shot Jones at Jones’ pickup truck. He believes his actions were justified.

“I thought I was out there by myself. Can’t get on the radio. 4-5-4 hadn’t showed up. I thought I was by myself,” Wiley said on the stand.

Body cam footage of the incident showed Wiley approaching the pickup truck Jones was in and yelling for him to get out of the vehicle. Jone complied and answered with “Yes, sir” and “Don’t shoot me.”

#LyndoJones #DerickWiley #PoliceShooting body cam video of Mesquite Police Officer Derick Wiley- seconds before he shoots Lyndo Jones pic.twitter.com/kW8sQSZzac — STEVE PICKETT (@STEVEPICK11) September 18, 2018

While Wiley had Jones on the ground, Jones then freed himself and attempted to run away. This was when Wiley fired two shots that struck Jones in the back.

A civilian witness took the stand during the retrial and claimed the former Mesquite officer was in trouble during the incident.

“I saw Mr. Jones struggling to gain control of Officer Wiley’s weapon,” witness Henry Leaverton said.

According to the state’s use of deadly force expert, the body cam footage showed Wiley using proper policing until he decided to shoot Jones.

“Did Lyndo Jones pose a threat to Officer Wiley that he had to use deadly force? No,” law enforcement analyst Johnathan Priest said.

Wiley believes his decision to shoot Jones was justified.

“I told myself either I got to shoot him or he’s going to shoot me,” Wiley said.

Ultimately, Wiley’s fate now rests in the hands of the jury as it continues to deliberate Monday morning.