PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash on the President George Bush Turnpike left one person dead after, authorities say, the victim was hit while checking on a disabled vehicle.
The Texas Department Public Safety says it responded to the crash just before 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of the Bush Turnpike near Preston Road.
According to investigators, a Nissan car was disabled in the roadway and the driver went outside to check on it. The driver was then hit when a Volvo SUV crashed into the Nissan car.
The victim was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured, authorities say.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released as authorities continue to investigate the incident. The cause of the crash has not been determined.
