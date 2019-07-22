  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bush Turnpike, crash, DFW News, Disabled Vehicle, PGBT, plano, President George Bush Turnpike, Texas DPS

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash on the President George Bush Turnpike left one person dead after, authorities say, the victim was hit while checking on a disabled vehicle.

The Texas Department Public Safety says it responded to the crash just before 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of the Bush Turnpike near Preston Road.

According to investigators, a Nissan car was disabled in the roadway and the driver went outside to check on it. The driver was then hit when a Volvo SUV crashed into the Nissan car.

The victim was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured, authorities say.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as authorities continue to investigate the incident. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Comments