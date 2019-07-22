WATCHVerdict Expected In Aggravated Assault Retrial Of Former Mesquite Officer Derick Wiley
EL PASO, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Texas are looking for Erika Andrea Gaytan, a 29-year-old mother who hasn’t been seen since going on a date last weekend. El Paso police issued a missing person alert late Thursday describing Gaytan as “endangered.”

Erika Andrea Gaytan (Credit: El Paso Police Department)

The young mother was last seen on the evening of July 13 or early morning July 14 in El Paso. She was wearing a white dress.

Gaytan’s family says it’s not like her to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind. Her son’s father says Gaytan is a really good mother and would always have her phone on her.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and has a piercing on her bottom lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

