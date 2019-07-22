IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are looking for two men they say tried to lure two teenaged girls last Thursday in separate incidents.

Police said in the first incident, a 14-year-old girl was walking from Irving High School when a man began following her. The victim ran to Jack in the Box and the suspect followed her inside, sitting in a booth watching her.

Police describe the man this way:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, between 30-40 years old, driving a black newer model pickup.

Later that day, a 17-year-old girl was walking in the 900 block of N. O’Connor when a man in a white, 4-door sedan asked her if she needed a ride.

When the teen refused, he demanded she get in the car.

The teen ran to Irving High and reported the incident.

Police describe the man in this incident, this way:

This suspect is described as a black male (light complexion) wearing sunglasses.

Police said no weapons were involved in either instance.

“We encourage anyone who may have any information regarding either of these incidents to call Investigator Gorski at 972-721-3607 or dgorski@cityofirving.org and reference case #19-16126. Also, do not hesitate to immediately call 911 or 972-273-1010 (non-emergency) to report anyone or anything suspicious,” Irving Police said in a news release on Twitter.