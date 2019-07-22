



– A new lawsuit obtained by CBS 11 suggests a possible 19th victim of suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

The lawsuit against The Tradition-Prestonwood alleges 90-year-old Doris Wasserman was Chemirmir’s most recent documented killing.

The family shared video of Wasserman visiting with them two days before Christmas in 2017, seemingly in good health, about two hours before she was found dead in her bed at The Tradition-Prestonwood.

Billy Chermirmir is already charged with smothering and robbing 12 elderly people in Dallas and Collin County.

There are seven other possible victims from lawsuits including this new one filed Monday against the senior living center where the plaintiff died.

The family’s attorney says authorities tracked Billy Chermirmir’s cell phone to the The Tradition-Prestonwood on that day about an hour after the family was with Wasserman.

Chermirmir has previously been accused in indictments or lawsuits of committing eight murders here at The Tradition. Wasserman would be the ninth.

The lawsuit claims the operators of the 300-unit complex should have been suspicious by then of the other deaths and taken more steps to make the complex secure.

It’s alleged Chermirmir wandered senior living facilities for more than a year, dressing in scrubs to look like a health and worker before strangling or smothering victims who’s murders were classified as natural deaths because of their ages.

“It turns out that tragically she was the ninth of nine residents who were stolen from, burgled and then murdered,” said Quentin Brogdon, the Wasserman family attorney. “So there was more than adequate time in this case. The Tradition put profits over safety in allowing this serial killer to wander unfettered unstopped and he murdered basically at will.”

Chemirir has not been charged with Wasserman’s death but the lawsuit includes not only cell phone tracking evidence that the suspect was there on the day of the murder, but also evidence the victim died of suffocation, evidence that the walker she used was nowhere near her bed where she was found, and the theft of $8,500 in jewelry.

Operators of The Tradition-Prestonwood provided CBS 11 the following statement:

The deaths by an alleged serial killer in peoples’ homes and at multiple senior living communities in the DFW Metroplex is a true tragedy. The Tradition-Prestonwood regards all our residents as family. The Tradition-Prestonwood relied on the investigations of the Dallas police, its detectives, and other reputable, established governmental entities, including the Dallas County Medical Examiner, the Collin County Medical Examiner, and more. Any death was investigated by Dallas police and the Dallas county Medical Examiner and ruled as attributed to natural causes. Additionally, there were two autopsies which also confirmed death by natural causes. Those rulings stood for more than 27 months. The Tradition-Prestonwood has cooperated with all the authorities and will continue to do so. The allegations against Mr Perlman that he withheld information are absolutely false.

