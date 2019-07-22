TEXARKANA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police are trying to find out who went to a home in northeast Texas and shot and killed two people.
Police in Texarkana say it was late Sunday night when officers responded to a report of a shooting at a house and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The pair was later identified as 38-year-old Endsley Robinson III of Texarkana, Arkansas, and 34-year-old Patrice Danielle Williams of Texarkana, Texas.
Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn on Monday said no one has been arrested in the case being investigated as a double homicide.
Both bodies have been sent to Dallas where autopsies will be performed. Texarkana police didn’t immediately provide further details Monday.
Texarkana is about 200 miles northeast of Dallas.
Anyone with information about the murders or the suspect/suspects is asked to call police at at 903-798-3116 or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
