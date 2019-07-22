Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Posting reviews has become second nature for many consumers – 82 percent of adults say they read online reviews at least some of the time, according to a Pew Research Center Study – so when they have a bad experience with a business, up goes a review, to share it with others.
In 2016, North Texas couple Michelle and Robert Duchouquette were sued by a pet service company after posting a 1-star review on Yelp. The $1 million lawsuit filed by Dallas’ Prestigious Pets was dismissed months later.
But for one man in Florida, what he thought was a simple review turned into a year-long battle in court.
