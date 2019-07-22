Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are searching for two female suspects who’ve stolen multiple cases of beer from the same gas station earlier this month.
On July 1, 4 and 9, the two suspects stole five cases of Modelo beer from the QuikTrip gas station located at 121 W. Bonds Ranch Rd.
Both females exited out of a side door and were seen entering a white BMW and a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Police describe them both as being 17 to 21-years-old.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-3193.
