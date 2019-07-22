SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake police have arrested three men accused of local car burglaries after a routine traffic stop.
Earlier this week, an officer was working traffic around 200 East Southlake Blvd., focusing on seatbelt violations. He saw a white Chevy Equinox whose driver was “very clearly” not wearing a seatbelt and pulled him over.
When he went up to the Chevy’s window, the officer said he smelled marijuana so he got all three occupants out of the car. The occupants were three males identified as Xavier Tyler Bolden Feldman, Brent Grant and Brandon Kelly.
Police said as Brent got out of the car, a pink window breaking tool fell to the ground from his lap. Officers then searched the vehicle and found a brown zippered bag under the driver’s seat which contained ID information that was not theirs. They also found a fake license plate, a stack of gift cards and more window breaking tools.
Another officer — who had taken reports of recent vehicle burglaries in the area — found the IDs matched those of victims who reported their cars were burglarized last week.
The three men stole purses in cars at Fit Body Boot Camp at 2360 East Highway 114 and the Goddard School at 435 W. Southlake Blvd.
You must log in to post a comment.