DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He was first elected to the Texas Senate in 1992, now Democrat Royce West is throwing his hat into the race for U.S. Senate.
West, D-Dallas, ended months of speculation and on Monday announced he’s seeking higher office.
During a news conference at Dallas County Democratic Party headquarters, the attorney joined the crowded Democratic primary trying to unseat Republican incumbent John Cornyn.
West says he has wide support in the state, including the legislature where he’s served for 26 years. He was just elected for another four-year term last year and will not have to give up his seat to challenge Cornyn.
Other democrats running in the primary include MJ Hegar, who lost a close race for congress in Central Texas last year, former Houston area congressman and gubernatorial candidate Chris Bell, and at-large Houston city councilwoman Amanda Edwards.
You must log in to post a comment.