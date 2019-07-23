(CBSDFW.COM) – Seven bridge projects in North Texas are set to receive a federal grant worth nearly $8.8 million as the state looks to improve the area’s infrastructure, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.
According to Cornyn, the grant will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
The seven bridge projects that will benefit from the grant will include:
- Loop 12 northbound over I-35E southbound – Dallas County
- IH 35W northbound over I-35W southbound Alvarado Exit – Johnson County
- U.S. 80 eastbound over the East Fork Trinity River – Kaufman County
- FM 460 over U.S. 80 – Kaufman County
- U.S. 180 over Dry Creek – Parker County
- U.S. 287 southbound over Lancaster Avenue – Tarrant County
- U.S. 287 northbound over Carey Street – Tarrant County
“With more people coming to North Texas each day, we must ensure our infrastructure can meet increasing demands,” Cornyn said. “Thanks to this grant, bridges in the Metroplex will be safer and support future regional growth. I’m proud to have supported this grant application, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for supporting North Texans.”
