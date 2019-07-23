Filed Under:Auction, B.B. King, Blues, blues legend, Blues Singer, former President George H.W. Bush, Gibson guitar, Guitar, Guitarist, Lucille, National Medal of Arts, The Thrill Is Gone


LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Her name was “Lucille,” and there was only one man — B.B. King — that could make her sing… now she’s going on the auction block.

Julien’s Auctions announced Tuesday that King’s black Gibson ES-345 prototype guitar is among the items from his estate that will go up for bid on September 21.

Blues legend B.B. King performs with an all-star cast at a White House event in February 2012. (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

According to the auction house, Gibson gave King the instrument for his 80th birthday. The headstock has “B.B. King 80” and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl. The guitar is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $100,000.

The National Medal of Arts that then President George H.W. Bush presented to King in 1990 is also up for auction. So are a touring van, jewelry and clothing belonging to the “King of the Blues”.

King last performed in Dallas, at the Winspear Opera House, in 2013.

The 15-time Grammy winner was 89 years old when he died in 2015.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments