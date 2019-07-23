LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Her name was “Lucille,” and there was only one man — B.B. King — that could make her sing… now she’s going on the auction block.
Julien’s Auctions announced Tuesday that King’s black Gibson ES-345 prototype guitar is among the items from his estate that will go up for bid on September 21.
According to the auction house, Gibson gave King the instrument for his 80th birthday. The headstock has “B.B. King 80” and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl. The guitar is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $100,000.
The National Medal of Arts that then President George H.W. Bush presented to King in 1990 is also up for auction. So are a touring van, jewelry and clothing belonging to the “King of the Blues”.
King last performed in Dallas, at the Winspear Opera House, in 2013.
The 15-time Grammy winner was 89 years old when he died in 2015.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.