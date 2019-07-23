CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Dr. Gerald Hudson as superintendent during a special called board meeting Tuesday, following the required 21-day waiting period.
The Dallas native joins CHISD from Jasper ISD where he served as superintendent for two years. Dr. Hudson graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and earned his master’s degree and a doctorate in education administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
“This is a great day for Cedar Hill ISD students, staff and the entire community. The board of trustees were unanimous in our selection of Dr. Hudson because he is well-respected among his peers and is a proven educational leader who will take our district to the next level,” said Trustee President Cheryl Wesley. “He has a history of fostering strong relationships in the community and will bring innovative ideas that our scholars and staff can benefit from. We are eager to start the new school year under Dr. Hudson’s leadership,” added Wesley.
Dr. Hudson signed a four-year contract with CHISD.
“Cedar Hill ISD is a district that exemplifies dedication to its scholars and is focused on their success. I believe through continuous academic improvement, all CHISD schools will sustain and grow its reputation of providing inspiring learning environments. I am excited to hit the ground running, connect with students and engage our community in the education of all Longhorns,” said Dr. Hudson.
