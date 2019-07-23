Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new study finds cases of colon cancer for people younger than 50 has gone up over the past decade.
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new study finds cases of colon cancer for people younger than 50 has gone up over the past decade.
The study, published in the journal Cancer, looked at trends in colon cancer rates. While cases among people 50 and older are declining, rates are rising for those under 50, from 10 percent of all cases in 2004 to around 12 percent in 2015.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊
You must log in to post a comment.