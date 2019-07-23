DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have an active murder warrant for Gary Lenard Shaw, 38, in connection with the shooting death of Michael Mires, 31.
Dallas Police said the deadly shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at 5505 Plum Grove Lane.
Police said the suspect, Shaw, is 5’09” and weighs 190 pounds.
No other details have been released about the crime.
Anyone with information on this murder or information regarding Shaw’s whereabouts, can contact Dallas Police Department Homicide Detective A. Isom, #9272, at (214) 671-3701 or andrea.isom@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
