DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a person of interest in the homicide of Ramiro Hernandez Marquez on Sunday, June 23.
Dallas Police also released surveillance video of several persons of interested on July 18:
Police said around 10:30 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block E. Hobson Avenue.
That’s where officers found the 54-year-old Marquez laying on the ground in front of his home.
He was rushed to the hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries.
No one is in custody at this time and no other details have been released.
The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email: john.valdez@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
