Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Fire investigators in Irving are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed several vehicles Tuesday morning.
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Fire investigators in Irving are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed several vehicles Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called out to a trucking company, in the 1600 block of Irving Boulevard, around 6:15 a.m.
When firefighters got to the scene there were already half a dozen vehicles ablaze. Crews were able to quickly put the flames out, but a number of vehicles were damaged and several completely destroyed.
No one was injured.
Teams are now trying to determine what sparked the fires. Investigators say there are surveillance cameras nearby and they’ill be looking to review any available video.
You must log in to post a comment.