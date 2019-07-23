Filed Under:Cedar Hill, crash, Dallas, DFW News, Lawrence Marks, Sanitation Truck

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 60-year-old driver of a City of Dallas sanitation truck died Monday evening after a crash ended with the truck rolling over him, police said.

Police said Lawrence Marks of Cedar Hill was driving the sanitation truck at around 6:50 p.m. on South Central Expressway when — for an unknown reason — he broke hard and veered to the right, causing the truck to go into a grass ditch backwards.

As the truck continued on the grass, it then flipped over onto its top where it stopped outside a nearby hotel. Police said Marks was ejected during the flip and that the truck rolled over him.

The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated by police.

