HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A grand jury has indicted a former bus driver for the death last year of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care.
Maurice Mitchell was arrested Tuesday after being indicted last week on a charge of injury to a child by recklessly causing serious bodily injury or death.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Raymond Pryer Jr. died July 20, 2018, after being left in a bus for more than three hours following a field trip with the Discovering Me Academy. Authorities say the van’s interior temperature climbed to 113 degrees.
Prosecutors allege the 62-year-old Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm, used to ensure young passengers weren’t left behind, without first performing a visual inspection.
“This was a horrible, preventable death, and no child should be put at such risk,” the boy’s parents said via their attorney.
KTRK reported that the state revoked the day care’s operating license and has been closed.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.