DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving a complaint, a Texas Department of Agriculture inspector found a skimmer on a gas pump at the Anisha Food Store at 102 S. Cedar Ridge Drive.
The skimmer was on pump #6 and has been removed by Duncanville Police.
If paying at the pump with a credit card, the Texas Department of Agriculture offers the following tips to help avoid becoming a victim of a skimming device.
• Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
• Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer
• Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel’s knowledge
• Safest bet is to pay inside with cash
• Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.
• If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.
