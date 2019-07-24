WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anisha Food Store, DFW News, Duncanville Police, inspector, skimmer, skimming device, Texas Department of Agriculture


DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving a complaint, a Texas Department of Agriculture inspector found a skimmer on a gas pump at the Anisha Food Store at 102 S. Cedar Ridge Drive.

Skimmer found in Duncanville (Texas Dept. of Agriculture)

The skimmer was on pump #6 and has been removed by Duncanville Police.

Skimmer found in Duncanville (Texas Dept. of Agriculture)

If paying at the pump with a credit card, the Texas Department of Agriculture offers the following tips to help avoid becoming a victim of a skimming device.

• Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
• Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer
• Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel’s knowledge
• Safest bet is to pay inside with cash
• Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.
• If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.

RELATED STORIES

North Texas Law Enforcement Face Challenges In Catching Credit Card Skimmers

I-Team Finds Hundreds Of Unsolved Skimmer Cases Across North Texas

 

 

Comments