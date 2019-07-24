DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office filed papers Wednesday seeking the death penalty against accused serial killer, Billy Chemirmir.
Chemirmir, 46, has been charged with killing at least 12 elderly women whose jewelry and other valuables he stole from assisted living facilities, authorities said.
Chemirmir was indicted in May on six more counts of capital murder in the deaths of women ranging in age from 76 to 94.
Chemirmir, a Kenyan citizen who was living in the U.S. illegally, also is charged in nearby Collin County with two counts of attempted capital murder for similar attacks there, according to county court records.
A Collin County grand jury also returned five capital murder indictments against Chemirmir.
Chemirmir is in the Dallas County Jail on $11 million bond.
