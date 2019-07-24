ARLINGTON (HOODLINE) — Looking for a delicious Asian fusion meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian fusion spots around Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Hokkaido Sushi & Steak House
Topping the list is Hokkaido Sushi & Steak House. Located at 4101 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Suite 349, the sushi bar and Asian fusion steakhouse is the highest-rated Asian fusion restaurants in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp.
2. Orchid City Fusion Cafe
Next up is Orchid City Fusion Cafe, situated at 2135 S.E. Parkway, Suite 101. With four stars out of 399 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun, Creole, new American and Asian fusion cafe has proven to be a local favorite.
3. BFF Asian Grill and Bar
BFF Asian Grill and Bar, located at 2150 E. Lamar Blvd., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Asian fusion eatery four stars out of 330 reviews.
4. Sushi Go
Finally, Sushi Go, a sushi bar and Asian fusion diner, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3851 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Suite 113, to give it a taste for yourself.
