DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in one Denton County city have arrested a man suspected of killing his father in Oklahoma.
Officers with the Roanoke Police Department arrested Jacob Barber just after midnight Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of his father, Glenn Barber.
Investigators believe Barber stabbed his father to death in his home in Moore, Oklahoma.
Police say Barber was sleeping on a backpack outside a PetSmart store on Highway 377. When officers made contact with him Barber said “he was traveling south from Oklahoma.”
The body of Glenn Barber, who was the children’s pastor at First Moore Baptist Church, was found on Sunday.
The church issued a statement that said, in part —
“We are heartbroken to learn of Glenn’s death. He was a kind, caring man who loved Jesus and other people. Glenn will be greatly missed by his many Oklahoma Baptist friends across the state.”
Barber, who has an active first-degree murder warrant, is being held in the Denton County Jail awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.
You must log in to post a comment.