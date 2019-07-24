Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fiery crash involving a suspected drunk driver was captured on video in the West End area of Dallas.
The crash happened at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on Ross Avenue near North Houston Street.
Police say the 38-year-old man drove straight into a brick pillar and partially into the front of the building. He had to be pulled out of the burning vehicle by first responders.
The driver was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries. Police say he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested for DWI.
His identity has not yet been released.
There were no other injuries reported from the crash.
