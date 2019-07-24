(CBS 11) – What can be said about Diana Ross that hasn’t been said already?

Born Diane Ernestine Ross on March 26, 1944 in Detroit, she is one of the most successful R&B singers/actresses in American music/movie history. After a success run as a member of The Supremes (with Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard), she began a solo career in 1970. Between 1970-1985, she charted twenty songs on Billboard, twelve songs in the Top 10 and six #1 hits.

One of her #1 songs was popular during the summer of 1976 called “Love Hangover.”

“Love Hangover” was her fourth #1 song as a solo artist, coming off the success of her song “Theme From Mahogany.” It was actually recorded in 1975 but released on March 16, 1976. Written by Marilyn McLeod and Pam Sawyer, produced by Hal Davis, running 3:46 on the Motown label (there is a longer version running 7:49), the lyrics go like this:

If there’s a cure for this

I don’t want it

I don’t want it

If there’s a remedy

I’ll run from it

From it

Think about it all the time

Never let it out of my mind

‘Cause I love you

I’ve got the sweetest hangover

I don’t wanna get over

Sweetest hangover

A huge hit right smack in the middle of the disco craze for a talented lady!! Enjoy the extended play of the song here!