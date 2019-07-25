Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were injured Thursday morning after someone shot through the window of their home in South Dallas, police say.
Police say they responded to the shooting at around 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Macon Street. One of the victims told police that an unknown person shot through their window.
According to police, the two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries and that one of them had to be transported to the hospital.
There have been no arrests made as police continue to search for a suspect.
