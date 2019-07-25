



– The man who admitted kidnapping and raping a University of Texas at Arlington student at gunpoint learned his fate Thursday.

Joel Mambe was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault. His victim was in court for the sentencing, and prosecutors say she’s happy he’ll be behind bars for a long time.

It was in June 2018 when the 21-year-old victim was kidnapped by Mambe from the parking lot of her apartment building.

The woman was forced to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash before she was taken to another parking lot and sexually assaulted.

Before getting out of the car Mambe stole the victim’s cellphone, took a picture of her driver’s license and threatened to kill her and her parents if she reported the attack.

The student ignored the threats and after driving herself home contacted police. She was able to help investigators retrace her steps and Mambe was arrested within 24 hours.

Today, Mambe took the stand, and with head bowed admitted he was afraid. His attorney asked the judge to consider a lighter sentence, saying the 21-year-old had a drug problem and was willing to get treatment.

Prosecutors argued Mambe wasn’t remorseful and after the sentencing told CBS 11 News they hoped his punishment would be seen as justice for the victim.

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Tracey Kapsidelis said, “It is hard and it’s a hard road to recovery, but this is just the first step, and this is now one of the doors I can be closed, so that their family can go on to be healed and start learning to trust and feel a little bit safer in the community again.”

Mambe must serve 30 years before he’s eligible to be considered for parole.