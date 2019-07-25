Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police released a sketch of the suspect they say is responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Diana Garcia earlier this month.
Around 8:34 a.m. July 13, police responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Maryland and Ohio Avenue where they found Garcia dead inside her vehicle from homicidal violence.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to contact Detective Anthony Whitaker at 214-701-5665 or anthony.whitaker@dallascityhall.com.
WATCH: Suspect Wanted For Involvement In Dallas Homicide
You must log in to post a comment.