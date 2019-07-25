WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ambulance, drink, Harris County, hospital, Houston, kfc, man, Psychiatric hospital, smoke, stolen ambulance, Texas

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A former psychiatric patient was arrested near Houston after deputies said he stole an ambulance and used it to go get cigarettes and KFC.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning about an ambulance being stolen.

Officials said the ambulance was left running outside the psychiatric hospital the suspect resided in and that’s when he got in and took off.
that’s when the suspect got in and took off.

Credit: CBS 11 News

Lieutenant Lynwood Moreau said the suspect got in the ambulance, went to KFC and a couple of other places to get something to drink and smoke.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance, [he] said he needed a ride,” Moreau said.

The suspect was arrested at a gas station.

He now faces a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Comments