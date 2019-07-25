WATCH: Police Searching For Young Trio That Attacked, Robbed Man In Grand Prairie

WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three teens/young adults that attacked and robbed a man trying to sell them a laptop.

Police said the trio led the man to a store, lured him outside and pistol-whipped him before taking the laptop.

The suspects are approximately 17 to 20-years-old and were seen fleeing the location in a dark four-door sedan.

(Credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Grand Prairie does offer three safe exchange locations for person-to-person sales.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 972-988-8477.

