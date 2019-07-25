GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three teens/young adults that attacked and robbed a man trying to sell them a laptop.
Police said the trio led the man to a store, lured him outside and pistol-whipped him before taking the laptop.
The suspects are approximately 17 to 20-years-old and were seen fleeing the location in a dark four-door sedan.
Grand Prairie does offer three safe exchange locations for person-to-person sales.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 972-988-8477.
WATCH: Police Searching For Young Trio That Attacked, Robbed Man In Grand Prairie
Do you recognize them? These 2 suspects (including a 3rd not pictured) are wanted for aggravated robbery. The victim met them at a store to sell a laptop. The suspects then led him outside where a third masked suspect pistol-whipped the victim. The three suspects took the (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LciGRHnNzz
— Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) July 25, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.