ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers power-hitting outfielder Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 24, the Rangers confirmed Thursday.

Gallo had surgery Thursday afternoon to remove a fractured hook of hamate bone in his right wrist, Executive Vice President of Communications John Blake announced on Twitter.

Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the fourth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 16, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Gallo, a first-time All-Star this season who hit a home run on the first pitch he saw in the game in Cleveland earlier this month, is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Outfielder Willie Calhoun was called up from AAA Nashville to take Gallo’s roster spot.

