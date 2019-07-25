DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines continues to be hit hard by the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jets.
Thursday the company announced it is extending the date it expects to return the Max jets to the schedule until at least January 2020. The company said it is making the moves “to provide reliability of our operation and dependability for our customers booking their fall and holiday travel.”
The Max jets were grounded after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. When the FAA grounded the planes in March Southwest had 34 Max jets, more than any other airline.
Southwest reported second-quarter earnings of $741 million, but says the grounding cost the airline $175 million. The carrier said it will have to decrease capacity by as much as 2% because of the extensive delays in returning the Max to service.
The airline said the expected losses have also forced them to shut down operations at Newark Liberty International Airport. Officials say the move was made to “mitigate damages and optimize our aircraft and resources.”
Saying “the financial results at Newark have been below expectation” Southwest will discontinue operations at the airport in November and consolidate all of its New York services to New York LaGuardia Airport.
The company said the 125 employees working in Newark are being offered positions at other Southwest locations, including LaGuardia Airport.
You must log in to post a comment.