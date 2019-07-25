Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man lost a finger as result of an argument at a Dallas DART station last weekend.
Police said 50-year-old Hubert Warren got into an argument with another man at the Forest Lane DART station Sunday afternoon. After the argument escalated, Warren bit the man’s finger off.
Neither the victim’s identity or the context of the argument have been released at this time.
Warren is currently in the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault and probation violation. His bond was set at $5,000.
You must log in to post a comment.