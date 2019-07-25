WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
By Steve Pickett
CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Cleburne have come together by the hundreds to support a 10-year-old boy fighting against brain cancer.

Brody Nelson received a heroes welcome when he arrived back to town after treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

Paramedics brought him home in an ambulance.  

Folks in Cleburne line the street to welcome home Brody Nelson. (credit: CBS 11 News)

Approximately 1,000 people lined Cleburne’s Nolan River Road to welcome Brody home.

Brody and his family recently got the news his cancer had spread.

His family wanted him home and that’s what happened as friends and strangers in the community rallied Thursday as an act of fighting for Brody. #FightLikeBrody has become a rallying cry throughout the community.

Brody Nelson (courtesy: Fight Light Brody – Facebook)

“Brody has shined through, so whether he loses his earthly battle, he will win the ultimate battle over cancer, and he will be healed,” said Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain. “We know that so we wanted to be there not just for Brody, but for his whole family.”

The family is now home together, the way Brody wanted it.

“Little Brody is a warrior who united this community through his fight, so it was an easy call for us to welcome him home at the end of his fight,” said Mayor Cain.

For more information on the Fight Like Brody campaign, click here.

