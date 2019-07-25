WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
By Steve Pickett
CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Cleburne have come together by the hundreds to support a 10-year-old boy at the end of his fight against brain cancer.

Brody Nelson received a hero’s welcome when he arrived back to town after treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

Brody Nelson (courtesy: Fight Light Brody – Facebook)

Approximately 1,000 people lined Cleburne’s Nolan River Road to welcome Brody back.

Brody and his family recently got the tragic news his cancer had spread and his prognosis was grave.

His family wanted him home and that’s what happened as friends and strangers in the community rallied Thursday as a final act of fighting for Brody.

“Brody has shined through, so whether he loses his earthly battle, he will win the ultimate battle over cancer, and he will be healed,” said Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain. “We know that so we wanted to be there not just for Brody, but for his whole family.”

Fight Like Brody is a rallying cry for the community now.

The family is now home together, the way Brody wanted it.

For more information on the Fight Like Brody campaign, click here.

