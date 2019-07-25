PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with a traffic stop for a defective light and ended with a drug arrest.
Officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was on patrol in the early morning hours of July 25 when he noticed a car that didn’t have a light over the license plate.
After issuing the driver a verbal warning for the light the deputy asked for permission to search the car, and was denied. The deputy told the man he was free to go, but before driving away the passenger inside stepped out, saying he wanted to walk home.
The deputy warned the man it was too dark along the roadway and suggested he get back inside the car. The man did just that.
After the car sped away, the deputy found a syringe on the ground where the passenger had been standing. It contained heroin.
The deputy got back in his patrol car, turned off the lights and waited. After about an hour the car he’d stopped previously returned and the passenger got out looking for the syringe.
The man, later identified as 20-year-old Joseph Brush, was arrrested for possession of a controlled substance.
You must log in to post a comment.