This disco band from Hialeah, Florida was popular from 1975 to 1979, successful on the Top 40 charts and definitely embraced the disco sound.
Formed by leader Harry Wayne Casey (“KC”) on vocals and keyboard, the group consisted of Richard Finch (bass), Jerome Smith (guitar), Fermin Coytisolo (congas), Robert Johnson (drums), and Ronnie Smith, Denvil Liptrot, James Weaver, and Charles Williams (horn section). The group charted 11 times in four years, five #1 hits and seven hits in the top 10. It is an interesting skew how their songs charted: either #1 or #2, one at #18, and three outside the Top 30.
In the summer of 1977, the group produced their fourth #1 hit with “I’m Your Boogie Man”, a song purportedly about a Miami radio DJ named Robert W. Walker, who was an early supporter of the group regarding airplay. Written and produced by Casey and Richard Finch, running 4:04 on the TK label, the lyrics go like this:
I’m your boogie man
That’s what I am
I’m here to do whatever I can
Be it early mornin’, late afternoon
Or at midnight, it’s never too soon
To want to please you
To want to please you
To want to do it all, all for you
I want to be your, be your rubber ball
I want to be the one, ya love most of all – oh yeah
I’m your boogieman, boogieman (turn me on)
I’m your boogieman, boogieman (do what you want)
I’m your boogieman, boogieman (turn me on)
I’m your boogieman, boogieman (do what you want)
