DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler has the northbound lanes of Interstate-45 completely shut down near Hutchins.
The accident happened just before 8:00 a.m. near the I-20 interchange when the truck driver hit the support for an overhead sign and crashed through the concrete median into traffic traveling south.
Officials haven’t said if the driver was hurt.
Heavy-duty wreckers were called to lift the semi off the barrier and remove it from the scene.
As of 10:15 a.m. the TxDOT overhead sign, for Simpson Stuart Road and I-20 east, was still down on the roadway and road crews say it will be hours before it’s removed — crane is being brought in to get it off the highway.
Traffic traveling north on I-45 is backed up for miles and southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area through the late afternoon.
