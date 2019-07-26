WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler has the northbound lanes of  Interstate-45 completely shut down near Hutchins.

The accident happened just before 8:00 a.m. near the I-20 interchange when the truck driver hit the support for an overhead sign and crashed through the concrete median into traffic traveling south.

(credit: Chopper 11)

Officials haven’t said if the driver was hurt.

Heavy-duty wreckers were called to lift the semi off the barrier and remove it from the scene.

(credit: Chopper 11)

As of 10:15 a.m. the TxDOT overhead sign, for Simpson Stuart Road and I-20 east, was still down on the roadway and road crews say it will be hours before it’s removed — crane is being brought in to get it off the highway.

Traffic traveling north on I-45 is backed up for miles and southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area through the late afternoon.

