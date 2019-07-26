WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews have extinguished a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex near White Rock Lake in Dallas.

The fire happened at the Oaks at White Rock apartments at 9000 Poppy Drive in an attic space, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded after reports of smoke coming from the roof of the three-story building.

There were no reports of any injuries

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental after a worker ignited combustible materials near the roof while using a heat gun.

