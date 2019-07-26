RED OAK, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have died as result of a major accident in Red Oak early Friday morning.
Around 4 a.m., Northern Ellis Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about a major accident involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the southbound lanes of the 100 block of North IH-35E.
The Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene and started an investigation.
Based on their findings, officials said the motorcycle driver, 64-year-old William Moore, was ejected after the initial collision. The driver of the passenger vehicle, 40-year-old Jerry Chapman exited his passenger vehicle after the collision and entered back into the roadway to check on the status of Moore. As Chapman entered into the lanes of traffic, an 18-wheeler attempted to collided with Chapman and Moore resulting in a second collision.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, whose identity has not been released, pulled to the shoulder of the roadway and stopped on South IH-35E.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and Chapman was transported to Medical City Hospital in Arlington where he later died from his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
