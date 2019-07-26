WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Applebees, Baby, birth, dead, dfw, infant, investigation, Irving, Irving Police, Newborn, Newborn Baby, North Texas, Police, Restaurant, Restroom, Texas

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a dead newborn baby was found inside a trashcan at an Irving Applebee’s Friday afternoon.

Around 4:47 p.m. July 26, Irving police officers responded to an unconscious person call at the Applebee’s on N. Belt Line Road.

When officers arrived, they found a newborn child dead inside a trashcan in a restroom.

Police said the child was birthed in the restroom and then placed in the trashcan. The mother left the restaurant afterward.

Employees found the infant’s body approximately 30 minutes later while cleaning the restroom.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

Comments