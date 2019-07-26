DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are warning the public after a skimming device was found at a local gas station Wednesday.
On July 24, the owner of the Millennium Shell, located on E. Sherman Drive, contacted the Denton Police Department to report he had found a skimming device in one of his gas pumps.
Although it hasn’t been confirmed, police believe the device may have been in place since July 14.
In the last year, the department has received several reports of possible skimmers at the gas station. Investigators met frequently with the owner to examine the gas pumps. However, on those occasions, no skimming devices were ever found.
But after growing concerns, the owner performed routine checks of the gas pumps and it was during one of the routine “pump checks” that the business owner, along with a technician from Shell, located the skimming device found earlier this week.
Due to the measures taken, the owner has helped to prevent the fraudulent use of the captured card numbers.
Police plan to have the device forensically analyzed to identify the compromised credit and debit card numbers. Once the analysis is completed, the financial institutions issuing the compromised cards will be notified.
Anyone who has used their credit or debit card at the Millennium Shell gas pumps between July 14 and July 24 is advised to review their card statements for any unauthorized charges, and should notify their financial institutions to dispute the charges. Additionally, citizens should file a police report with the appropriate law enforcement agency.
At this time, the type of skimming device recovered is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.
