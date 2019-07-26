OXNARD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – Sources have confirmed to CBS 11 Sports that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has not yet reported to training camp in Oxnard, California. Elliott is expected to hold out as he seeks a new contract.
Elliott remains on his rookie deal with two years remaining as the team begins training camp for the 2019 season. The 24-year-old is reportedly looking for a new contract as his on-the-field play proves his worth. He led the league last season with 1434 rushing yards.
He was reportedly a no-show at the team’s Friday morning physical and conditioning run, according to the NFL Network’s Jane Slater.
The Cowboys are also looking at contract extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper.
The Cowboys are expected to hold their annual state of the team address at 2 p.m. CT from Oxnard.
Elliott has been dealing with a recent off-the-field issue where he was involved in an incident in Las Vegas in May. A video released by TMZ Sports showed the 24-year-old could be seen pushing against a security guard who then fell into a guardrail. Elliott was handcuffed for a short time but was not arrested.
Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on July 2 to discuss the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL ultimately decided not to punish Elliott for the incident.
About two weeks after Elliott met with Goodell, Las Vegas police said they were investigating the incident.
