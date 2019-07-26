PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you grew up in the 80s, chances are you are familiar with Collin Creek Mall.

It officially closes its doors next week. But on Friday night, Centurion American is hosting a farewell party.

Billy Hurst and Jason Kennedy could not resist having one last hoorah. Neither had stepped foot inside the mall for more than a decade.

“Just to reminisce about the great times we had here,” Hurst said.

He and Kennedy would respectively spend upwards of 30 hours a week at Collins Creek Mall.

Kennedy worked at Champs Sports store in the 90s and can still visualize the set up of the store.

The beloved mall in Plano is officially closing its doors to shoppers and walkers. Kennedy said, “You still have walkers, that’s the last tenant is a walker.”

Centurion American is making way for a billion-dollar mix-use project comprised of homes, retail, hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Courtney Morrow, director of marketing, said the first phase is scheduled for completion in 2021.

Centurion will break ground on the five-year project in August.