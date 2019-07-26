WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bacteria, deadly bacteria, Food Illness, Food Safety, greens, Kale, leafy greens, lettuce, listeria, listeria bacteria, Listeria Contamination, pre-washed greens, Spinach


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new report out Friday reveals some leafy greens recently sold at supermarkets were contaminated with a potentially deadly bacteria.

Consumer Reports says it tested nearly 284 samples of fresh greens like lettuce, spinach and kale and found six of those samples tainted with listeria.

A man shops for vegetables beside Romaine lettuce stocked and for sale at a supermarket. (credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

The contaminated samples included both pre-washed and unbagged greens.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments